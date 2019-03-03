CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped a South Florida girl realize her dream of becoming a princess, and they even found a location fit for royalty.

Eleven-year-old Angelina Uzdavines was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or an incorrectly formed heart, and she and has always wanted to celebrate her birthday with a royal gala.

Her wish was granted on Friday, when Make-A-Wish Southern Florida threw her the “Royal Ball Glitter Gala” at one of the region’s most iconic locations: the Biltmore Hotel and Resort.

From the turquoise blue dress to the food, the red carpet and even a horse carriage ride, this was an occasion a fairy-tale princess would have approved of.

“It was so nice. Everyone was there, and the whole room was decorated, and the lights were purple and blue,” said Uzdavines, who lives in Hollywood.

Surrounded by her family and friends, Uzdavines and her mother said the party was absolutely amazing.

