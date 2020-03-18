Major malls closing around South Florida amid COVID-19 outbreak

MIAMI (WSVN) - Simon Property Group has announced they will be closing all of their retail properties across the country, including several major South Florida malls.

Local malls being closed include:

Aventura Mall

Coral Square

Dadeland Mall

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace

Miami International Mall

The Colonnade Outlets

The Falls Shopping Center

Town Center in Boca Raton

Sawgrass Mills was also ordered closed by the City of Sunrise.

The malls will be closed until at least March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance, and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said CEO David Simon.

