Mail-in ballots start being sent out in Broward County

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - As the election nears, Broward County has started to send out Vote-By-Mail ballots to registered voters who requested them.

On Thursday morning, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections began mailing Vote-By-Mail ballots.

7News cameras captured US Postal Service trucks at the Voter Equipment Center in Lauderhill, collecting approximately 250,000 mail-in ballots.

Around 200,000 additional ballots are expected to be mailed in the next three days, according to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

Broward County residents can request a Vote-By-Mail ballot by clicking here.

The last day to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot for the 2020 election is Oct. 24.

