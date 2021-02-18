Mail carrier tosses Sunrise family’s package, breaks 2 scales inside

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Worker was captured on video tossing a package from her vehicle and onto the swale of a Sunrise couple’s front yard, breaking some of the contents inside.

The family, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said for months, they have received multiple packages from the postal service, from Amazon and from FedEx. However, they have never seen one of their packages thrown from a vehicle.

“We work hard for our money,” Evelyn said. “We were angry. My husband was very upset.”

Evelyn arrived home last week to find a package laying on the swale in front of her home.

“I go inside,” she said, “and I say to my husband, ‘Did you see the box that’s outside?’ He says, ‘No.’ We open it up, and it happens to be the three scales that we had ordered.”

Three scales in total were inside of the box, and they paid almost $300 for them. Two of the scales were broken.

“He’s like, ‘Let’s look back at our cameras and see what happened because no one came to the door or knocked on the door,'” Evelyn said. “He was here.”

The video showed the mail carrier arriving and tossing the box. The package then hit the mailbox before landing in the grass.

“It was just a few steps. That’s all she had to do, was get out of her truck and leave it at the door,” Evelyn said.

Evelyn and her husband reported the incident to the post office.

A USPS spokesperson said in a statement, “A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We are disappointed to see the actions of our employee. The postal service is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action.”

“You’re supposed to be doing your job,” Evelyn said. “It’s something materialistic that can be replaced, but just the fact of what happened, it was very upsetting.”

Evelyn then received a call from the local Postmaster. She said she is pleased with how they are handling the situation, and the postal service will reimburse the family for the two broken scales.

