Magic Johnson makes surprise visit at children’s hospital in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former basketball star made a surprise visit to a South Florida hospital.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson stopped by the Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami on Friday.

“I just love coming out supporting,” Johnson said. “That’s a true blessing.”

The Hall of Fame basketball player participated in a meet and greet with many of the patients while taking a tour of the hospital.

