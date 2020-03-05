Magic Johnson makes guest appearance at healthcare company’s Miami event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 200 people were in attendance for Simply Healthcare’s Simply Games at Charles Hadley Park in Miami, and guests were treated to a special appearance by an NBA legend.

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson came out to make sure everyone was having fun on Thursday.

“This is a great day for me,” Johnson said. “I’m just happy we’re having these types of health fairs, so if they need anything, if they need the information, if they need a meal, whatever it is, we can provide those things for them.”

The event is an initiative from Simply Healthcare to encourage families to stay healthy.

The festivities also featured a free throw competition.

Johnson did not participate in the competition, but he cheered the participants on.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.