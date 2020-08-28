Magic City Casino to reopen on Aug. 31

MIAMI (WSVN) - Magic City Casino will be welcoming guests back on Aug. 31.

Casino officials made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Guests and employees of Magic City Casino will have their temperatures taken upon arrival.

Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

The casino will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Magic City Poker Room and Jai-Alai fronton remain closed for the time being.

The casino’s sports club will be reopening and will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

