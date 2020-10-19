Macy’s to hold hiring event on Thursday to fill over 2,000 seasonal positions

With the holiday season approaching, Macy’s is looking to fill over 2,000 temporary positions.

The company will hold a hiring event on Thursday for employees to work at stores, call centers and distribution centers.

Due to extra precautions put in place during the pandemic, Macy’s will conduct all interviews over the phone.

Interviews will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who are interested in applying can submit an application online.

To find out more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.