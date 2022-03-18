MIAMI (WSVN) - MacKenzie Scott pledged a $4.8 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

The donation was made to support its mission of providing great futures for the area’s youth.

Boys & Girls Clubs officials said the gift will benefit its Capital Campaign to rebuild and renovate its Northwest club into a state-of-the-art facility.

In 2019, Scott promised to give away at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime and has since made financial donations to multiple Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S.

Her large donation will be left unrestricted for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade to use with maximum flexibility.

The plans for the state-of-the-art facility include a learning center, STEM and computer lab, teen center and recreational areas.

Construction for the facility is expected to begin in 2023.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.