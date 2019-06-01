Machete-wielding man hospitalized after intended victim grabs weapon

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man ended up on the receiving end of his own weapon after, police said, his intended victim took hold of his machete.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1800 block of Northwest Second Court, early Saturday morning.

First responders found a man with critical injuries after, officials said, his machete attack backfired.

Paramedics transported the subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Crews treated the intended victim at the scene for injuries to his hands.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.