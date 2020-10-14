MacArthur Causeway to be shut down Thursday night due to presidential visit

MIAMI (WSVN) - A presidential visit will cause traffic shutdowns on the MacArthur Causeway Thursday night.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be in town attending different events.

The MacArthur Causeway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Pence is scheduled to speak at Tamiami Park.

NBC News confirmed the network will be holding an open-air town hall forum with President Trump at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

Trump’s forum will start at 8 p.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is scheduled to take part in a town hall with ABC News at 8 p.m. as well.

