MacArthur Causeway temporarily shut down amid large crowds, fight

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Large spring break crowds prompted police in Miami Beach to shut down MacArthur Causeway eastbound, Saturday night.

Officials said the closure stemmed from safety concerns, including a fight that broke out that left a police officer with a minor injury and caused panic among revelers.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said a fight broke out in the area of Fifth Street and Ocean Drive. During the altercation, officials somebody threw a bottle in the end that struck a police officer in the arm.

Crowds dispersed, leading some to believe shots had been fired.

Video of a drag show at a South Beach nightclub shows a performance being interrupted when something off screen caused the crowd to run out.

Officials advised drivers traveling to South Beach to enter through the Venetian Causeway.

MacArthur Causeway was later reopened to eastbound traffic.

The injured police officer was checked out and released.

