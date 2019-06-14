MacArthur Causeway flyover ramp to close for repairs

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading to Miami Beach via the MacArthur Causeway will face a big detour that is scheduled to last two weeks.

Starting Sunday night, city officials said, the causeway’s flyover ramp to northbound Alton Road will close for repairs until July 1.

Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 395 will also be shut down Sunday thru Thursday from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Alternate routes into Miami Beach include the Venetian, Julia Tuttle and 79th Street causeways.

