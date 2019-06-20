M-DPD officers who saved man’s life at Hialeah park honored for their actions

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers who saved a man’s life at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah have been honored for their actions.

Vladimir “Bobby” Ruiz was biking through the park on the evening of June 6 when he suffered a heart attack.

“You saved my life,” Ruiz said. “Without you guys, I would not be here.”

The effort to save him was captured on body camera video.

Roxana Carnet, Ruiz’s cousin, said, “You see his body laying there lifeless. It’s hard to watch.”

Family members went to Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral to represent Ruiz while the people who helped save his life were recognized Thursday.

Annette Arroyo-Velez, Ruiz’s cousin, said, “We have two birthdays to celebrate — his real birthday and June 6.”

Ruiz’s family said he collapsed during his weekly group ride through the park.

Beatriz Perez took the 911 call and directed people alongside Ruiz before officers Miguel Siverio and Jose Martinez arrived on the scene to take over.

“It’s quite an honor to have been a part of saving his life,” Perez said.

“That’s what we’re here for, and that’s what we do,” Martinez said. “We took an oath to serve and to protect.”

“This is what we signed up for — to save lives,” Siverio said. “Whether we’re on the job or not on the job, we do this 24 hours.”

The family said Ruiz made it successfully through hours of major heart surgery this week and is sitting up and walking a bit. They said he can’t wait to go back to doing what he loves.

“I spoke with him at the hospital that when he would go back on his bike, that I would be there to ride with him his first ride back,” Martinez said.

There is already a plan to recognize the officers again during a more formal ceremony soon, so Ruiz can recover and attend the ceremony.

“I’m just blessed, super blessed to be here,” Ruiz said. “I have so much love for you guys.”

