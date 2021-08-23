MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Close to 300,000 Miami-Dade County Public School students are set to return to the classroom on Monday.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Monday will visit several schools including Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes.

“We are ready to welcome 100% of students to 100% of our schools,” he said. “Mandatory masking at all schools for all grade levels.”

The district said they are ready to welcome students and staff for the new school year.

“We have systems in place to keep everyone safe,” one school administrator said.

Carvalho spent the weekend touring recently renovated schools ahead of reopening.

He said some changes include ways to stop the virus from spreading.

“New restaurants, new air conditioning systems for ventilation is extremely important in dealing with COVID-19,” Carvalho said.

School administrators have also been preparing for their students’ return.

“We’re ready to welcome all of our students back,” one school administrator said. “We have all of our protocols in place. They’ve been out for a little while and it’s time for them to come back.”

As students make their way back, school leaders said they should expect to follow some familiar guidelines to help ensure a safe school year.

“The maintenance of a social distance minimum of three feet in a classroom, six feet in areas where students will, obviously, have to remove their masks such as cafeterias or outdoor eating areas,” Carvalho said.

The district voted to make masks mandatory in schools despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mandating that schools give parents the option.

