M-DCPS welcomes back select students for in-person learning on Monday

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Select students in Miami-Dade County are heading back to their school campuses on Monday.

“We expect to have about 22,000 students returning to the schoolhouse option,” Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Students in pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and those with special needs are able to head to campus in the first part of what officials are calling a staggered welcome back for those families who choose to do so.

7SkyForce HD hovered over one school early in the morning where students could be seen getting off of the school bus.

Rise and shine! Starting my day with our bus drivers, who are ready to safely transport our students to school for a wonderful day of learning. #MDCPSReopening pic.twitter.com/lumy9Wa5Sf — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 5, 2020

The reopening of school campuses comes just over a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was moving the entire state to Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carvalho, who spent Sunday touring schools, said the district is ready.

“I have personally inspected dozens of schools over the past week,” he said. “All schools have gone through deep sanitization efforts to ensure that they are clean, they are healthy to accept, receive and welcome our students and our employees.”

The superintendent will continue to tour schools on Monday and will head to Andrea Castillo Preparatory Academy in Doral.

