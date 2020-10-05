M-DCPS welcomes back select students for in-person learning Monday

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Select students in Miami-Dade County headed back to their school campuses on Monday.

“We expect to have about 22,000 students returning to the schoolhouse option,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Students in pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and those with special needs are able to head to campus in the first part of what officials are calling a staggered welcome back for those families who choose to do so.

7SkyForce HD hovered over one school early in the morning where students could be seen getting off of the school bus.

Rise and shine! Starting my day with our bus drivers, who are ready to safely transport our students to school for a wonderful day of learning. #MDCPSReopening pic.twitter.com/lumy9Wa5Sf — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 5, 2020

The reopening of school campuses comes just over a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was moving the entire state into Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think that this is going to be really good for her, and we just have to have faith that she can stay safe and that those in her classroom can also help to do the same,” said parent Kadie Black.

As of Monday afternoon, Carvalho said operations have been running smoothly.

“We have not detected any issues,” he said.

The superintendent toured several schools including Andrea Castillo Preparatory Academy in Doral.

“Every single teacher that we thought would be in school showed up,” he said.

The superintendent said the safety of students, teachers and staff is a top priority.

“We’ve been able to secure a medically trained person for every single school in Miami-Dade. That’s a combination of nurses, EMTs [and] LPNs,” Carvalho said.

Second-grade students through sixth-grade students, as well as ninth and tenth graders, who opted for in-person learning will head back to school on Wednesday.

The rest of the students who opted for in-person learning will head back on Friday.

