M-DCPS, University of Miami Health System release COVID-19 testing dates for children

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the University of Miami Health System are once again offering free COVID-19 testing for children in the county.

On Wednesday, 15 new dates for testing were announced.

All children ages 4-18 in Miami-Dade County can get tested at the Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of March.

Below are the location and dates the mobile unit testing will be available:

March 11: Coral Reef Senior High

March 12: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High

March 15: Homestead Senior High

March 16: North Miami Beach Senior High

March 17: American Senior High

March 18: Miami Sunset Senior High

March 19: iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center

March 22: Coral Reef Senior High

March 23: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High

March 24: North Miami Beach Senior High

March 25: American Senior High

March 26: Miami Sunset Senior High

March 29: iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center

March 30: Coral Reef Senior High

March 31: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High

A parent or guardian must accompany their child for testing.

Identification is not required.

Walk-ups are welcome but officials said appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

