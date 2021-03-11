M-DCPS, University of Miami Health System release COVID-19 testing dates for children

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the University of Miami Health System are once again offering free COVID-19 testing for children in the county.
On Wednesday, 15 new dates for testing were announced.
All children ages 4-18 in Miami-Dade County can get tested at the Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of March.
Below are the location and dates the mobile unit testing will be available:
- March 11: Coral Reef Senior High
- March 12: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High
- March 15: Homestead Senior High
- March 16: North Miami Beach Senior High
- March 17: American Senior High
- March 18: Miami Sunset Senior High
- March 19: iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center
- March 22: Coral Reef Senior High
- March 23: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High
- March 24: North Miami Beach Senior High
- March 25: American Senior High
- March 26: Miami Sunset Senior High
- March 29: iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center
- March 30: Coral Reef Senior High
- March 31: J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High
A parent or guardian must accompany their child for testing.
Identification is not required.
Walk-ups are welcome but officials said appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.