M-DCPS, University of Miami Health System announce April COVID-19 testing dates for children

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the University of Miami Health System are once again offering free COVID-19 testing for children in the county.

On Friday, eight new dates for testing were announced.

All children ages 4-18 in Miami-Dade County can get tested at the Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of April.

Below are the location and dates the mobile unit testing will be available:

April 7: Homestead Senior High

April 8: North Miami Beach Senior High

April 14: American Senior High

April 15: Miami Sunset Senior High

April 21: iTech@Thomas A. Edison Educational Center

April 22: Coral Reef Senior High

April 28: JC Bermudez Doral Senior High

April 29: North Miami Beach Senior High

A parent or guardian must accompany their child for testing.

Identification is not required.

Walk-ups are welcome, but officials said appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

