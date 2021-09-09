MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students.

Vaccines will be available at the following locations:

Sept. 9: Vineland K-8 Center , 8455 SW 119th St. in Miami, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 8455 SW 119th St. in Miami, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14: Rockway Middle School , 9393 SW 29th Terr. in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

, 9393 SW 29th Terr. in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15: Lake Stevens Middle School , 18484 NW 48th Pl. in Miami Gardens, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 18484 NW 48th Pl. in Miami Gardens, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16: Southwood Middle School , 16301 SW 80th Ave in Palmetto Bay, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

, 16301 SW 80th Ave in Palmetto Bay, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21: Miami Edison Senior High School , 6161 NW 5th Ct. in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, 6161 NW 5th Ct. in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22: Hialeah Senior High School , 251 E 47th St. in Hialeah, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, 251 E 47th St. in Hialeah, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23: Robert Morgan Educational Center , 18180 SW 122nd Ave in Miami, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, 18180 SW 122nd Ave in Miami, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28: South Miami Senior High School , 6856 SW 53rd St in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, 6856 SW 53rd St in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29: Barbara Goleman Senior High School , 14100 NW 89th Ave in Miami Lakes, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, 14100 NW 89th Ave in Miami Lakes, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30: Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd St in Miami, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment call 305-243-2059. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Any student receiving the COVID-19 vaccine must be at least 12 years old.

