MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students.

Vaccines will be available at the following locations:

  • Sept. 9: Vineland K-8 Center, 8455 SW 119th St. in Miami, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 14: Rockway Middle School, 9393 SW 29th Terr. in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 15: Lake Stevens Middle School, 18484 NW 48th Pl. in Miami Gardens, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 16: Southwood Middle School, 16301 SW 80th Ave in Palmetto Bay, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 21: Miami Edison Senior High School, 6161 NW 5th Ct. in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 22: Hialeah Senior High School, 251 E 47th St. in Hialeah, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 23: Robert Morgan Educational Center, 18180 SW 122nd Ave in Miami, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 28: South Miami Senior High School, 6856 SW 53rd St in Miami, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 29: Barbara Goleman Senior High School, 14100 NW 89th Ave in Miami Lakes, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 30: Miami Sunset Senior High School, 13125 SW 72nd St in Miami, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment call 305-243-2059. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Any student receiving the COVID-19 vaccine must be at least 12 years old.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox