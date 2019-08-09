M-DCPS touts high-tech school bus upgrades, active shooter training for drivers

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the start of the school year right around the corner, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said they have taken steps to ensure the district’s buses — and the technology that goes with them — are up to par.

On Friday, the district showcased some technical enhancements and upgrades. They also showed what a typical bus inspection looks like.

“The school buses are mandated by the state of Florida to be inspected every 30 school days. The district does it on a 28-day rotation,” said James Hicks, District Director of M-DCPS’ Vehicle Maintenance Department.

During the demonstration, Hicks shows how opening the emergency exit at the back of a school bus will trigger an alarm.

“That’s another emergency exit if they need to [use it],” he said.

Hicks also explained what an inspector looks for.

“He also will then sit in the driver’s area and go through and check and make sure all the warning systems — lights, power signals all the indicators — are working properly,” he said.

Back inside the Vehicle Maintenance Department building in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials gave reporters a look at the technology that allows the district to track each bus in real time.

“Parents will be able to know where their child is on the bus at any point in time,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “The police department will be able to capture in real time the progress of the bus.”

Officials said all bus drivers in the state are required to go through a two-day training. However, Miami-Dade drivers underwent active shooter and mental health training as well.

“The active shooter [training] is the second year that we’re doing it. Our police department has enhanced it some to add some new things as things evolve,” said M-DCPS Assistant Superintendent Steffond Cone. “The mental health [training] will be the first time that we’re doing that.”

School starts on Monday, Aug. 19. The first bus will leave out of the Vehicle Maintenance Department at around 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.