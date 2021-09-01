MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School board has said they will stand firm regarding mask mandates in the districts classrooms.

The district had until 5 p.m. to decide whether or not they will side with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and allow children and parents the option of wearing a mask or continue to impose a mask mandate.

“This mask mandate policy is not a political ploy and children should not be used as political pawns in this chess game,” M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said last week. “We want to teach them. We want to protect them, and the only way to do that, based on the expert advice of doctors and public health officials, is by getting people vaccinated, maintaining social distance, wearing the mask.”

Carvalho has been very vocal about what, he said, is a political debate. He said he wants to see the conversation move back toward the children and their well-being.

“We are standing firm, unflinching in our desire to continue to protect our students and our teachers,” Carvalho said last week.

The deadline for M-DCPS comes on the heels of Broward County Public School’s decision to uphold their mask mandate.

“We have not received any correspondence from Tallahassee regarding the action taken by this school district or school board,” Carvalho said Tuesday.

DeSantis said he is serious about the order he gave and has withheld an amount that equates to the salaries of those on the school board.

“The health and safety of our students, teachers and staff continue to be our highest priority,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. “As such, we will continue to mandate the mask.”

The district remains adamant that they are doing the right thing.

“We will continue to mandate the mask knowing that our data, as we’re looking at it, our quarantine data, is demonstrating that the use of a mask is helping to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Cartwright.

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran is backing DeSantis and said, “We are going to continue to fight to protect parents’ rights to make healthcare decisions for their children.”

Corcoran called the board’s decision unacceptable and a failure to uphold the State of Florida’s constitution.

Lawyers for Broward County reminded its board members the oath they took was to follow the State of Florida’s constitution.

“The language of the school board shall operate, control and supervise all free public schools was held by Judge Cooper to be paramount and to override — in this case — the actions of the executive order from the governor,” said BCPS board attorney Marylin Batista.

On Tuesday, Florida reported 18,608 COVID cases and 15,682 hospitalizations.

