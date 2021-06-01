(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools will hold their first in-person graduation ceremonies on Tuesday morning.

The ceremonies will be held through June 9.

Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be enforced.

Ceremonies will be live streamed on the district’s website for those who cannot attend.

Broward County Public Schools will start their graduations on Friday.

