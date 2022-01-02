(WSVN) - As COVID cases in Florida continue to increase, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County are working to prevent further spreading of the virus.

M-DCPS will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to its employees at several schools throughout the county between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

At-home rapid testing kit distributions will be a first-come, first-serve basis, as supplies are limited.

Broward County added more testing sites to open throughout the first week of January.

A testing site opened in Margate Community Redevelopment Agency Sunday, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tamarac Sports Complex and Lauderhill Sports Park will open testing sites, Tuesday.

Miramar Youth Enrichment Center will open a testing site, Thursday.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

