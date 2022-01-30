MIAMI (WSVN) - Teachers in Miami-Dade County took a celebratory lap through the streets of South Florida.

Current, former teachers and rookies of the year were honored for their achievements, Saturday.

The group of more than 100 educators and their families were escorted through the streets near Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Several community leaders were also there to celebrate our teachers.

