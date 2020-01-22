M-DCPS Superintendent: Teen shot in Liberty City succumbs to injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who was shot near his apartment in the Liberty City neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade has succumbed to his injuries, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Master Nalton Johnson Jr., 16, was shot at the Lincoln Fields Apartments, in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue, Friday night.

Nalton’s mother’s broken heart will likely never mend following the tragic death of her only son. However, helping this grieving mother find the person/s responsible for robbing his life will no doubt bring this family some closure. #SeeSomethingSaySomething #RIPNalton pic.twitter.com/YANR52tuHU — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) January 22, 2020

The 16-year-old sophomore played basketball at Miami Jackson Senior High School, and the school community gathered to pay tribute to him on Tuesday.

The teenager was placed on life support over the weekend.

The Friday night shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

