M-DCPS Superintendent: Remote learning may continue on longer than expected

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said remote learning for students may go on longer than originally expected.

On Monday morning, Carvalho said although students are expected to return to their classrooms on April 15, it is highly likely that date of return will be pushed back into May.

“Probably, not only will we complete April through distance learning, but we’ll go well into May with this same type of approach,” said Carvalho.

He is urging parents to be prepared for remote learning to continue during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Obviously this is disruptive. It is less than ideal, but folks, it is necessary,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho also said starting next week, the school district will be taking attendance based on which students are online.

He helped pass out meals to parents who were picking up lunch for their children at a Hialeah school.

Some parents told 7News they are managing to juggle working from home while their children take their classes at home as well.

“It’s just been a little bit difficult, but I guess it’s something we all have to get accustomed to,” said parent Andrea Gonzalez.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to provide their meal program through a drive-thru grab-and-go service, even if in-person classes do not resume for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Parents said picking up the meals are a tremendous help.

“We have three kids, so these are three meals, so you know it’s three lunches that we have to worry about less,” said parent Yvon Parra.

Hot meals for students are available at 50 schools throughout the district. At 4 p.m., a hot dinner is also available for parents to pick up for students as well.

