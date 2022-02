MIAMI (WSVN) - A new era begins on Monday for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

It is Jose Dotres’ first day as the county’s superintendent.

As the sun rises, February 14, 2022, I am honored to be selected by our School Board to come back and serve as Superintendent. Always grateful for the dedicated teachers, school leaders and staff members that work collectively to ensure that students are successful. I ♥️ MDCPS. pic.twitter.com/WrZM0hRYTP — Jose L. Dotres, Ed.D. (@JoseLDotres) February 14, 2022

Dotres replaced former superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who also starts his job as the leader of public schools in Los Angeles on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.