M-DCPS Superintendent Carvalho says classrooms may reopen sooner than anticipated

MIAMI (WSVN) - As South Florida continues to see a downward trend in new coronavirus cases, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said students returning to the classroom may happen sooner than they initially thought.

Former Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning along with Carvalho passed out tablets and gave internet access to 25 students so that when they return to school on Monday, they will be well-prepared.

Carvalho also mentioned that there are a series of steps and certain qualifiers that the district needs to meet in order to make sure that returning to the classroom is safe.

He said about 50% of families have said they want to stick to virtual learning.

“We may hit appropriate healthy conditions that may allow the return of students to schools in a safe, methodical and limited way earlier than October 5 or September 30,” said Carvalho. “In fact, based on the latest projections, we may hit those thresholds some time in mid to late September.”

Many teachers have been reporting experiencing issues with computer systems with virtual teaching.

School board members have also spoken out about the readiness of the school district.

Carvalho said there have been hiccups along the way, but he is confident that by next week everything will work out as expected.

He also said that the entire first week of virtual learning will be dedicated to navigating the computer system which should give students and teachers enough time to make sure they are ready to begin teaching.

