CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was knighted on behalf of the King of Spain.

In a ceremony held on Monday, Carvalho was awarded the official cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic, which is given to those who have shown great service and have helped to advance Spain and its culture.

“So I’m absolutely convinced that this is a recognition that really belongs to teachers, principals, parents of this community and certainly our students,” Carvalho said, “but it is a very humbling recognition, one that I will forever treasure.”

The award is one of the most prestigious awards given by Spain’s government.

Last week, Carvalho announced he will be leaving South Florida to lead the second-largest school system in the country in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.