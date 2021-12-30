MIAMI (WSVN) - Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, changes will be implemented at Miami-Dade County Public Schools after winter break.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday morning that starting Jan. 3, masks will be mandatory for all adults entering M-DCPS facilities.

“The same will be true for those individuals who work on school buses,” said Carvalho.

Due to a surge in #COVID19 cases during the holidays, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, @MDCPS is modifying its existing protocols. #MDCPSWellness pic.twitter.com/DfgyQAXBNK — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) December 30, 2021

The mask requirement will be implemented until further notice.

Carvalho mentioned the district is strongly encouraging students to wear masks.

