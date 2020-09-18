M-DCPS superintendent addresses donation from K12 made to district’s non-profit

MIAMI (WSVN) - The superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools addressed an investigation regarding a donation made to the county’s non-profit organization.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spoke out on Friday about the $1.5 million donation from K12 made to the Foundation for New Education Initiatives.

K12 won the contract to be the district’s virtual school provider, but it was scrapped last week after a dismal start to the school year.

Carvalho, the face of the non-profit, said the investigation into the donation hits home.

“Some of the recent headlines are hurtful,” Carvalho said. “Why wouldn’t they be? But professionally, I’m here to tell you that we welcome the scrutiny of any good deed. Why shouldn’t we?”

The superintendent addressed the controversy while taking part in a back-to-school drive at Holmes Elementary School, near Northwest 12th Avenue and 67th Street, in Miami.

The investigation into the district’s non-profit remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.