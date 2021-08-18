MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School Board is set to make a final decision on their masking policy for the start of the school year on Wednesday.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will speak to board members about accepting a COVID-19 task force’s recommendation to have face coverings required on campuses.

School board members are expected to make the decision final during a meeting held later in the day.

