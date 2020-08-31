M-DCPS says virtual school system being resolved after students, teachers cannot connect online

MIAMI (WSVN) - The first day of virtual schooling for Miami-Dade County started off with some problems accessing the virtual system.

On Monday morning, some students and teachers expressed frustration after problems connecting online.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools tweeted that they are aware of the issues and that it is being resolved.

The District's data center is experiencing external connectivity issues with the Internet from https://t.co/LKKWIpBJ4i. The problem has been identified and staff is working diligently to resolve it. We thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/yWju9C38eJ — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) August 31, 2020

