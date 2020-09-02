M-DCPS says cyber-attacks continue on third day of virtual learning

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools are on day three of the new school year and are battling against a cyber attack that continues to affect virtual learning.

Some students and teachers were still experiencing technical difficulties on Wednesday morning, but administrators and tech providers are working around the clock to put an end to the problems.

The district said that there have already been 12 cyber-attacks Wednesday.

Some people were unable to log on to the school system. Others were able to login but experienced other issues once they were in.

Joshua Guzman was finally able to log in successfully after trying all week.

“He’s on. He sees his teacher, he sees his fellow classmates,” said Joshua’s father Mario Guzman.

Connectivity issues, however, continue.

“We apologize as this is not the experience we wanted to give you,” said a teacher.

On the students’ first day back, the district said there was a problem with the third-party server.

On Tuesday, they announced that they had been victims of a cyber-attack.

“It was a malicious attempt at derailing, destroying the connection which is essential for our students and teachers,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The attacks continued on Wednesday.

The district released a statement that read in part, “M-DCPS continues to be targeted by cyber-attacks. Multiple attempts have been made this morning. The district’s security and safeguard measures have been successful thus far. The 200,000 students who have successfully logged on are asked to remain logged on. Students and teachers who are having trouble logging on are asked to use the alternative log in method provided earlier this week.”

“We have built an electronic road map digitally — going back to identify the source of the attack,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “With that said, we are in the final stages of implementing a plan to bring them to justice.”

The district continues to reinforce that though there have been attacks, there has been no hack, so no personal information from students or teachers has been stolen.

