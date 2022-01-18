MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools has resumed its search for a new superintendent.

Tuesday morning, school board members will review the 16 candidates who applied for the job.

The person selected will replace outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho recently accepted a position to lead the Los Angeles School District.

Among the applicants is Jacob Oliva, who is the Florida Department Of Education’s Senior Chancellor.

A familiar face also applied — Dr. Jose Dotres.

He’s the Deputy Superintendent of Collier County Schools. Before that, he spent decades in Miami-Dade, once serving as Assistant Superintendent.

