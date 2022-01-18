MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools has resumed its search for a new superintendent.

Tuesday morning, school board members will review the 16 candidates who applied for the job.

The person selected will replace outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho recently accepted a position to lead the Los Angeles School District.

Among the applicants is Jacob Oliva, who is the Florida Department Of Education’s Senior Chancellor.

A familiar face also applied — Dr. Jose Dotres.

He’s the Deputy Superintendent of Collier County Schools. Before that, he spent decades in Miami-Dade, once serving as Assistant Superintendent.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox