M-DCPS partners with Jackson Health System to give COVID-19 vaccine to employees 65+ and older

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools has teamed up with Jackson Health System to help vaccinate school employees in a two-day event.

The vaccines will be available to all M-DCPS employees age 65 and older, including part-time personnel, during a two-day event this weekend.

The vaccines will be administered on Saturday and Sunday at three different sites around the county.

Officials said this event is the beginning of more to come.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of these essential workers is vital to ensuring student learning continues as we move towards stabilizing our community and the economy,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We are grateful to Jackson Health System for teaming up with us on this life-saving initiative.”

Employees will receive additional information, including how to preregister for the event and the exact time and date of their appointment.

The full announcement from the school district can be read below.

