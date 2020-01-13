M-DCPS officials host town hall to discuss proposed new school start time

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials held the first of three town halls at Dr. Michael Krop High School for parents to weigh in on a proposal to push back the time when schools start each day.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spoke to and listened to parents questions and concerns, Monday night.

“I’m not happy about it because, like I said, with school getting out later, at 4:30 p.m. for the high schoolers, it’s going to have an impact on their after school activities that my kids are in,” said Joanne Chin, a parent.

“I think they should change the time to later. I think it starts too early,” said J. Gumbiner. “I’ve been reading online in terms of other states and counties that have done similar things, and they all say that like the kid’s performance have improved. There’s less tardies, less unexcused absences, and the grades go up, so I’m for it.”

Officials want to consider the health and sleep needs of students, while also trying to improve transportation efficiencies across the district.

