MIAMI (WSVN) - After a challenging year, Miami-Dade County Public School seniors are enjoying their graduation in person.

Seniors from 65 different schools across the county are starting to attend in-person graduation ceremonies.

The ceremonies kicked off on Tuesday.

Graduation ceremonies were previously held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the seniors graduated with masks on, they were thrilled to celebrate the milestone together.

“All the dedication, the hours, community service, all of that, it’s basically coming to fruition to this day,” said senior Marc Salazar, graduating from Miami Arts Studio. “Super excited and I can’t wait.”

In all, approximately 20,000 M-DCPS seniors will get to graduate in the coming days.

