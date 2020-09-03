M-DCPS implements changes to online learning as police arrest student for cyberattacks

MIAMI (WSVN) - After a rough start to the first three days of virtual classes, Miami-Dade County Public School changed the systems being used for some students.

On Wednesday night, officials suspended the K-12 platform for students between the sixth and 12th grades after the program they were using was hit by ongoing cyberattacks and encountered other issues.

By Thursday morning, the Miami-Dade School Police Department announced the arrest of David Oliveros, a 16-year-old junior at South Miami Senior High, after he admitted to orchestrating eight cyber attacks on the virtual school system.

Now students between the sixth and 12th grades will be using programs such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom through Microsoft Teams or other systems. Those students enrolled in pre-K through fifth grade will continue to use the K-12 platform because it has been successful for them.

Seth Rios, a parent of an M-DCPS student, said the program has improved on Thursday.

“Today it’s been a lot better,” said Rios. “My son has been able to login since day one, however, it was only him and two other students with his teacher.”

Rios said the school day would start off fine but then problems would occur as the day went on.

“It has also become frustrating because the teacher’s starting to lose connections and it’s also become like, ‘Which direction do we go?'” Rios said.

District officials said by Sept. 11 they will make a decision as to whether they will bring back the K-12 program for sixth through 12th graders or if they will continue to use other platforms.

