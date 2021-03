MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools distributed food to those in need at a Miami school.

A food distribution event was held at Jose de Diego Middle School, at Northwest Fifth Avenue and 32nd Street, on Thursday, ahead of spring break.

Students received 14 days worth of breakfast, lunch and after-school meals.

