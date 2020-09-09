M-DCPS holds first school board meeting since start of school year

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools held its first school board meeting since the district hit with issues, glitches and cyberattacks to its online learning system during the first week of school.

Although the opinions are mixed throughout the county, the frustration runs deep with parents and teachers on Wednesday.

“My students are struggling to even use their email,” a teacher said. “We were not given any information.”

The public comment portion of the meeting lasted for hours following the botched start to the new school year last week. Tens of thousands of students and teachers were locked out of virtual classes for days as the district fumbled with a faulty server while simultaneously being hit with dozens of cyberattacks and experiencing glitches with the $15 million K12 platform.

“This is my 13th school opening, and I have to say probably one of the most difficult ones, one of the most challenging ones,” M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

A Miami-Dade student was later arrested for allegedly deploying some of the cyberattacks.

“I don’t think we’re still ready,” M-DCPS Board Member Dr. Marta Perez said. “I don’t think we have the amount of time that is necessary to put something in place and train all of the different users. Overwhelmingly, our teachers are begging us to let go of that system and allow them to use the systems they were using in the spring.”

All of the issues occurred as South Florida experiences a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. However, the date when students could possibly return to campus remains unknown.

Carvalho plans to address the cyberattacks and other issues with a 12-step program, but he has yet to speak in Wednesday’s meeting.

