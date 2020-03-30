M-DCPS hands out meals to students as Carvalho says remote learning may continue longer

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Miami-Dade County Public Schools continued to hand out meals to students who are taking their courses online, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said remote learning may go on longer than originally expected.

Students are expected to return to their classrooms on April 15, but with the number of COVID-19 cases still surging in South Florida, as well as new guidance from the White House and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the superintendent said on Monday that schools could be shut down for longer.

“Probably, not only will we complete April through distance learning, but we’ll go well into May with this same type of approach,” said Carvalho.

The superintendent is urging parents to be prepared for remote learning to continue during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Obviously, this is disruptive. It is less than ideal, but folks, it is necessary,” said Carvalho.

7News cameras captured the superintendent as he helped pass out meals to parents who arrived to pick up lunch for their children at a school in Hialeah.

Carvalho said starting next week, the school district will be taking attendance based on which students are logged in to the distance learning software.

With spring break over, 8-year-old David Blanco is one of the hundreds of thousands of South Florida students adjusting to this new way of learning.

“I miss my friends very much,” he said.

But his mother, Yesenia Mercedes, said both of them are adjusting.

“As long as we’re able make sure he gets to finish his school year, and he’s still able to stay on top of his stuff and we stay healthy, it’s the main concern,” she said.

Other parents said they are also managing to juggle working from home while their children take their classes at home as well.

“It’s just been a little bit difficult, but I guess it’s something we all have to get accustomed to,” said parent Andrea Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, teachers like Ingrid LaFarga, who teaches at Kendale Lakes Elementary, have turned rooms in their homes into school studios.

“These are items I took from my classroom,” she said.

LaFarga sent 7News video of her setup where she’s currently streaming her pre-kindergarten classes.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to provide their meal program through a drive-thru grab-and-go service, even if in-person classes do not resume for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

Parents said picking up the meals has been a tremendous help.

“We have three kids, so these are three meals, so you know it’s three lunches that we have to worry about less,” said parent Yvon Parra.

The meals for students are available at 50 schools throughout the district. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., “grab and go” meals will also be available for parents to pick up for students as well.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.