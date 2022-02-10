MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Superstar students in Miami-Dade got some much-deserved recognition.

Miami Lakes Educational Center senior, Jassmin Barrientos is heading to school in a new 2022 Toyota.

Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo handed off the keys to the young lady who has beat the odds.

She is a part of the district’s project up-start which supports students experiencing homelessness.

Barrientos said she doesn’t always know where she’ll sleep at night.

She goes to school then works till 11 p.m.

The superintendent recognized her and four other students who excel in the classroom despite struggles in their home life.

The other 5 students received checks for $1,000.

“Jassmin, you don’t get an envelope,” Carvalho said. “You get a certificate of achievement. Let’s drive that baby up. and you get a vehicle.”

Barrientos came from Colombia a few years ago with her sister and a lot of drive.

“I Uber every day to work and everywhere I go and it’s just difficult,” she said, “but I think about my sisters and I love them so much. I just wanna be OK for them and I wanna make it for them.”

