NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Additional officers are said to be at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School on Tuesday after a threat was posted on social media.

A picture was posted to Snapchat where a gun was pointed at the school. It was captioned, “im leaving krop cya. Don’t come to school today.”

Following the post, a voicemail went out to parents stating there is extra police at the school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement about the threat:

“We have learned of a social media post of a threatening nature involving Dr. Michael Krop Senior High School. Miami-Dade Schools Police is conducting a thorough investigation. At this time, there is no reason to believe the threat is credible; however, in an abundance of caution, there is extra police presence at the school.”

