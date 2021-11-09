FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said students of all ages will no longer be required to wear masks on campus, as Broward County School Board members discuss making their own changes to their mask protocols.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed the major shift in policy during a news conference held Tuesday afternoon.

“On the basis of dramatically improved health conditions, and the reality that the vast majority of our schools currently have zero active COVID cases, we are ready to relax the mandatory mask protocol,” he said.

However, M-DCPS officials indicate wearing masks indoors is still strongly encouraged.

“Conditions are very good, but they may shift if we don’t do the right thing,” said Carvalho, “so we will maintain all other protocols in our schools: the social distancing, utilizing non-traditional spaces, ensuring the deep sanitization cycles in our schools, the deployment of advanced technologies in our schools to guarantee appropriate air ventilation.”

In addition, parents in Miami-Dade County who do not want their children to wear face coverings will be required to fill out an application that will be available online starting Wednesday.

Carvalho’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases have reached record lows across South Florida. COVID-related hospitalizations have also come down.

Now that children ages 5 to 11 are able to be vaccinated, the superintendent said, parents have options.

“For the parents who still have concerns about COVID-19 vaccination, this is no different than mumps, than [tuberculosis], rubella or any accepted vaccination that has been deployed in this country and has saved countless lives, period,” he said.

Carvalho said student achievement has significantly suffered because of COVID, and now that it seems that we are on the other side of it, something needs to change.

“We are refocusing our attention 100% on student achievement, student attendance and providing students with the opportunities they need to accelerate their learning toward their full potential,” he said.

M-DCPS officials said they will make vaccinations available for children ages 5 to 11, beginning with 12 sites before expanding to 70 sites at elementary and middle schools across the county.

When M-DCPS made face coverings optional for high school students last week, about 9,000 parents filled out the form to have their children opt out of mask wearing.

The Broward County School Board meeting to determine whether or not masks will remain mandatory for their students ages 5 to 11 began just after 4 p.m.

