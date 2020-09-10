M-DCPS cuts ties with online platform after problematic first week

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced a major change to their lesson plan after experiencing repeated problems with their online learning platform.

The district made a unanimous decision to cut ties with the $15 million K12 online learning platform after frustrations stemming from the first week of school.

The announcement came after the district held its first board meeting since the start of the school year.

The board meeting started Wednesday afternoon and lasted until the early hours of Thursday morning.

“I am the superintendent of schools and I assume responsibility,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “This was a low point for me, a low point for our school system.”

Students and teachers experienced problems with the program during the first week of the new school year.

“The beginning of this school year was not what any one of us envisioned,” said Carvalho. “I recognize and I regret it. It did not begin the way we expected. We know that students, teachers and parents have been frustrated and disappointed. I have been frustrated and disappointed, and my staff has been frustrated and disappointed.”

Teachers will now return to the methods they used for online learning last spring during the pandemic.

Last week, tens of thousands of students missed their online classes as the district was dealing with multiple cyber attacks.

A Miami-Dade County Public School student was later arrested, accused of being behind at lease eight of those attacks.

“I am beside myself how this school board has claimed to have things under control when it is anything but that,” said one parent.

“I beg you to reopen schools immediately,” said another parent.

Carvalho said students could possibly head back to campuses as early as October if COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward.

“We are encouraged by the trend data that we continue to observe in our community, and we expect that our criteria that was established by experts, will be mapped in time for an end-of-month, certainly October,” said Carvalho.

He also said that the district does not owe the platform any outstanding payouts.

The school board also passed a $5 billion budget on Wednesday.

