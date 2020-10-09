M-DCPS confirms 3 students, 1 employee positive for COVID-19

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The morning after Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced “multiple” COVID-19 cases in their schools, the district has clarified three students and one employee have tested positive for the virus.

Late Friday morning, the county’s school dashboard was updated reading three additional elementary schools to William Lehman Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

M-DCPS Superintendant Alberto Carvalho spoke to the media at around 1 p.m. and confirmed the cases are at the following schools:

Zora Neale Hurston Elementary

Poinciana Park Elementary School

Charles D. Wyche Jr. Elementary School

Parents of students at William Lehman Elementary School shared their thoughts on the confirmed case.

“We felt comfortable with the reaction,” said parent Tivisay Delgado. “We were notified immediately. A little scary, but I mean, listen, virtual school wasn’t working at our home. I’m going back to work physically soon, so going back in person was like the only option.”

“A little concerned, a little worried, but I believe that they are doing the right thing,” said parent Julia Tjandera.

The case at William Lehman Elementary School became the first confirmed case at a Miami-Dade County public school.

Carlos and Tivisay Delgado said they felt comfortable with safety measures at the school and feel the update from the school district was inevitable, even if it was one day after their daughter returned to the campus.

“We feel confident that they have things under control,” said Carlos.

According to district officials, the school was deep cleaned and the sick student will remain at home until they are cleared to come back to class.

A statement from M-DCPS reads in part, “Following established contact tracing procedures, those who were identified as coming in close contact with the student have already been notified and will also remain home until they are also cleared.”

Another statement released by M-DCPS late Thursday night read, “We have multiple positive cases of COVID-19. The impacted schools and individuals have been notified.”

“Kids, they have their parents, they have other things, they go out, they can still get infected even though they are doing all the right things,” said Tjandera.

Not everyone agrees with Tjandera’s point of view.

A statement from United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez Mats reads in part, “Unfortunately, despite loudly voicing our concerns about a premature reopening of schools, we now find ourselves in complete fear and misery after only four days of a partial reopening, both parents and teachers alike.”

