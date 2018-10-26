M-DCPS Carvalho awarded 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the Year

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was honored with a prestigious award from the Council of the Greater City Schools.

Carvalho was recognized for his work with the 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the Year award, Thursday.

The organization applauded him for his commitment to increasing student achievement as well as for bringing 21st century learning to every school in the district.

