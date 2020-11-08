M-DCPS cancels classes on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be closed on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

The district made the announcement on Twitter, Sunday morning.

Due to the expected unfavorable weather conditions associated with TS #Eta, @MDCPS schools, both in-person and My School Online, will be cancelled on Monday, November 9. Tomorrow afternoon, the District will assess conditions for a determination regarding operations on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TMtvTMOrap — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 8, 2020

Officials announced both in-person and My School Online classes will be cancelled on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, M-DCPS officials will assess conditions to determine if classes will resume on Tuesday.

